Dortmund want N8.2b Iheanacho

Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is set to become the most surprising member of manager Pep Guardiola’s summer clearout at the Etihad Stadium with the club willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old Nigerian.

German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund, have already expressed an interest in the young forward who was tipped for the top by former City boss Manuel Pellegrini and has scored 21 goals for City despite making only 20 starts.

Under Guardiola, however, Iheanacho’s progress has been restricted by the £27 million signing of young Brazilian international centre forward Gabriel Jesus and there is an acceptance he could move on to help finance a rebuild at the club this summer.

Though there is likely to be Premier League interest in Iheanacho, Dortmund are likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season and the chance to play with star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he stays at the club.

Manchester City are likely to ask close to £20 million for a player they signed in 2014 from the Taye Academy in Nigeria and who is under contract until 2021.

Southampton and Hoffenheim have enquired about loans but it is understood City are also prepared to look at permanent transfers.

