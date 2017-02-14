DISCOs get deadline to submit data for electricity debt payment

Operators in the power industry have asked Electricity Distribution Companies to submit necessary documents for verification required for the payment of electricity debts owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies by February 28.

The deadline to the DISCOs was part of the resolutions in a communique by the operators at the end of their 12th monthly meeting.

The meeting, attended by the Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also set February 17 as deadline for the submission of audited and management accounts of operators in the industry.

The communique, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, announced that steps had been taken to address the liquidity issues and other challenges limiting effectiveness of the sector.

According to the communique, efforts are currently on to identify, verify and pay MDAs electricity debts to DISCOs, gas debts and generation debts to GENCOs.

It stated that Abuja, Ikeja, Ibadan and Yola Electricity DISCOs complied with data requirements, noting that verification of their submission was underway on a first come first serve basis.

It added that Transmission Company of Nigeria announced the completion of Osogbo-Ede line, and awaiting completion of its connected substation for energization.

The document stated that the substation would be completed in 12 months.

According to the communique, the completion of a transformer in New-Bussa was announced to the stakeholders.

It also stated that the sub-station would be ready for energizing in six weeks, after pre-commissioning tests.

It said that TCN also reported progress on the some projects in western zone of the country.

The projects include Abeokuta-Igboora-Lanlate 132KV DC Line, Odogunyan substation and transmission line and transmission substation in Iseyin.

Others are transmission projects in Ago-Iwoye, Benin-Akure, Gamo-Ogbomoso and Magboro.

It stated that the forum urged TCN to expedite action towards completion of the transmission projects and improve service delivery on wheeling of electricity to DISCos.

According to the communique, the Market Operator disclosed that Eko DisCo recorded the highest payment performance to service providers, followed by Yola DisCo, and advised other operators to fulfil their obligation to the market.

The forum commiserated with the family of victims of electrical accidents and urged the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency to monitor the resolution taken on all electrical accident issues.

According to the communique, DISCOs were urged to reinvigorate their efforts on safety of their networks and facilities.

It said: “The meeting reiterated that service delivery should remain a key focus of the industry, with enhanced efforts to engage community members to raise awareness on electrical safety.

“A stronger effort to connect the host communities of power installations to power supply will be undertaken.”

It expressed concern over the impact of sabotage of gas pipelines, resulting in severe limitation in power generation.

It also commended the efforts of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, in engaging the communities in the Niger Delta to address their concerns and stop pipeline vandalism.

NAN.

