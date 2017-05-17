Dirk Kuyt retires from football 

The former Liverpool star has had an enviable career

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has retired from football just days after leading Feyenoord to the Eredivise title.

The Dutchman scored a hat-trick in his final professional appearance to ensure the club finished as national champions for the first time since 1999 after a 3-1 final day win over Heracles on Sunday.

Kuyt returned for his second spell at Feyenoord in 2015 following a three-year stint at Fenrbahce in Turkey.

The 36-year-old also spent six years at Liverpool between 2006 and 2012, scoring in their Champions League final defeat to AC Milan in 2007.

“Throughout my career I have always followed my heart when taking decisions and that goes for this one too,” Kuyt told Feyenoord’s official website when announcing his decision.

“To me this feels like the right time to retire. I have had two fantastic years here since returning to Feyenoord, with this season’s title as the absolute pinnacle.

“I had the dream of winning trophies and becoming a champion with Feyenoord. All my dreams have come true.”

Kuyt will now pursue a role with Feyenoord’s management team

In a career spanning 19 seasons Kuyt also played 104 internationals for the Netherlands, including the World Cup final in 2010, when the Netherlands lost to Spain in extra time.

Kuyt will now pursue a role with Feyenoord’s management team, where technical director Martin van Geel will act as his mentor.

“We are unbelievably grateful to Dirk for what he has meant to Feyenoord for the last two years,” Van Geel said.

“He has added a huge deal with his attitude, professionalism and passion. In the dressing room, on the pitch and beyond. So we are delighted to be able to retain someone with his experience and attitude at the club. I will tutor Dirk and I could easily imagine him taking over from me in due course.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.