Digitisation: Nigeria needs 30m set up boxes to complete switch over – NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission says about 30 million set up boxes are required for the complete switch over from analogue to digital transmission in Nigeria.

Mallam Moddibo Kawu, the Director-General of the NBC, told newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday that the set up boxes would cost billions of naira to procure.

The NBC chief said that the country had already procured 850,000 set up boxes, costing $26 million to commence the switch over process.

He also said that the commission was able to switch over 30 local, national and regional channels to digital in Abuja.

Kawu said that the technical process would be carried out in all the geopolitical zones of the country.

The NBC boss, however, described funding as one of the challenges delaying the switch over process.

He said that President Muhammad Buhari had consciously put resources into the process.

Kawu harped on the need for the African continent to begin to create a genuine digital evolution that would create jobs for young people.

According to him, the switch over process in Nigeria is unique in West Africa as the entire technical process is being handled by Nigerian experts.

The director-general said the switch over process was part of the national strategic vision to provide job opportunities and create media content that would reflect the reality of Nigeria.

Kawu, however, expressed the determination of the Buhari-led administration to completing the process.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.