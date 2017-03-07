Diarrhea: Four students die, seven hospitalised

Four students of the Government Secondary School, Fannah in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State have died following an outbreak of Gastroenteritis.

Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhea, is the inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract that involves the stomach and small intestine.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that seven other students from the school have been hospitalised at Kamba General Hospital in Dandi Local Government Area.

Alhaji Abubakar Mua’azu, the Press Secretary to Governor Atiku Bagudu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kamba on Monday that the governor led a strong delegation to sympathise with the school authorities.

Mua’azu said the delegation, which included the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kamba, also visited the seven students in hospital.

He said Bagudu directed the immediate provision of clean water to the school and other requirements as well as paying sympathy visit to the homes of the deceased families.

NAN.

