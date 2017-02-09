Diamond Bank excites customers with bumper rewards

As Nigerians and people all over the world welcome the beautiful season of Valentine, Diamond Bank has rolled out several offers to reward its customers and give them the opportunity to express their commitment and love throughout the season.

In a statement by the Bank, Chioma Afe, the Head, Corporate Communications Division, noted that Diamond Bank “is set to connect people and create special memories this season”.

The statement pointed out that the Bank has put in place a unique reward scheme aimed at enabling its customers fully express and heartily celebrate with their loved ones.

A total of 895 customers will benefit from the bumper reward scheme.

“We are expressing our appreciation, care and commitment to quality service delivery throughout this season of love to our customers and their loved ones,” Afe stated.

According to the Bank, to express its commitment to its affluent customers for their support and love over the years, 625 Xclusive account holders will be rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N25,000 when they increase their account balance to between N250,000 and N5 million.

The Bank will also host and reward the two millionth customer to download, register and carry out financial transactions with the Diamond Mobile App, while the two millionth customer to open Diamond Y’ello account will also be rewarded.

Each of them will receive N2 million.

In addition to the 625 Xclusive customers, another 20 lucky customers will receive a Lenovo Tablet each.

The lucky customers will be selected from the Special Valentine draws for SWAG (Student with a Goal) account holders who activate their Mobile App and perform a minimum of five transactions worth N10,000 or increase their account balances with a minimum of N5,000 within the period.

“This is to showcase the continuous support that Diamond Bank has been providing to the youth segment across the country over the years and to assure them that our love and commitment to their development is unwavering,” the Bank said.

Also, 250 lucky customers who use their credit cards for Online or POS transactions during this season of love hash tagged #ItsALoveThing by the Bank, can get cash back of N15,000 for new card holders, while existing card holders can earn up to N10,000 cash reward subject to terms and conditions.

Customers who purchase any of the i-Phone series, Samsung phone or any household appliance for themselves or their loved ones in any of the partner stores using the Diamond Lease can get up to 10 per cent discount on the items.

With this reward scheme for its customers at Valentine, Diamond Bank said it has stamped its feet as the leader in the financial services sub-sector in the appreciation of customers for their loyalty, dedication and commitment to the brand.

In the past half-decade, the Bank has given out over N4 billion to over 500 winners that emerged from its monthly DiamondXtra draw, while a total of 84 lucky customers have won Salary4Life with monetary value of over N2 billion.

