DHQ gets new Director of Defence Information

Major General John Enenche has been appointed as the new Director of Defence Information, a statement said on Tuesday.

The statement confirming the appointment was issued by Lieutenant Commander Way Olabisi, on behalf of the DDI.

It said that Enenche replaces Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar.

According to Olabisi, Abubakar is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Olabisi said: “Until his appointment as the new defence spokesman, Major General Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters.

“He has since taken over with effect from March 6, 2017.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.