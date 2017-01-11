Deposed Baale sues Olubadan over removal

The deposed Baale of Olode town in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Chief Lukman Alao, has challenged in court his removal from office ‎by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

A motion challenging Alao’s removal from office by the Olubadan was filed at the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

Alao also claimed N2 million in general damages for the “pain, embarrassment and degradation he suffered” over what he called his unlawful deposition by the Olubadan.

The petitioner was removed ‎from office on Monday and a new Baale appointed and sworn-in immediately.

Alao, in a motion on notice filed by his counsel, Saani Oyedele, joined the Olubadan-in-Council, Oluyole Local Government Council and the new Baale, Dauda Odeyemi, as co-respondents.

He claimed that the meeting held on Monday was not properly constituted, adding that it breached all principles of fair hearing.

Alao also said the letter he wrote was not heard by the Olubadan-in-Council ‎before the decision to install the new Baale was taken.

He prayed the court to declare ‎the meeting as ultra vires as he was not given the opportunity to defend himself on any allegation made against him

Besides, he also claimed that the new Baale was not qualified to occupy the position as he was not a member of the Olode chieftaincy family.

He stated that his purported deposition was unlawful, null and void, just as he maintained that the stool of Olode was not vacant as he still remained the Baale.

Alao prayed the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining Odeyemi from parading himself as the Baale ‎of Olode.

In his statement of claim, Alao, who was installed the Baale on December 3, 2007, averred that the chieftaincy stool had been rotated for time immemorial between the families of Odegbero and‎ Aborisade.

He further claimed that the father of the new Baale, late Chief Olayiwola Odeyemi Ejo, who was his immediate predecessor, was removed in 2007 ‎because he was not from the chieftaincy families.

He said Odeyemi was from a small village, ‎Ejo, some 10 kilometres away from Olode town.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

