Demise of AIT videographer huge loss – Senate

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has described the death of Aisha Ogedengbe, a Videographer with the Africa Independent Television, as a huge loss.

Reacting to the death of Ogedengbe, Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja that the deceased, who was attached to the Senate, was an industrious young lady.

Ogedengbe, who had worked in the Senate for more than five years, died on January 7 and would be buried in her home town, Okene, Kogi State on January 13, according to Christian rites.

Abdullahi said her death had left a vacuum, adding that it was a loss to the Senate, the organisation she worked for and her family.

He said that the deceased was a very hard working and active young lady.

Ogedengbe said: “She was a female photo journalist in the midst of men but you would never know. I am saddened by the news of her death.

“She was somebody I knew very closely, very amiable and very friendly.

“It is a huge loss to the Senate and the organisation she worked for, her family and indeed the profession.

“I pray for the repose of her soul and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.”

