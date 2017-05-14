Delta sports festival: Warri North LGA wins with 127 medals

Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State has emerged winners of the sixth edition of the state’s Sports Festival in Asaba with 127 medals.

The festival, which started on Monday, came to an end on Saturday with the LGA clinching 39 gold, 31 silver and 57 bronze medals.

Oshimili South LGA came second after picking 31 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze medals, followed by Ukwuani LGA, which collected 29 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Aniocha South were fourth after claiming 27 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze medals, with Ika North East placing fifth after picking 25 gold, 22 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Oshimili North finished in sixth position after garnering 23 gold, 13 silver and 29 bronze medals.

Burutu LGA placed seventh after collecting 18 gold, 30 silver and 26 bronze medals, followed by Okpe LGA which had 17 gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze medals.

Defending champions, Ethiope West, placed ninth after claiming 17 gold, 20 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Aniocha North completed the top 10 with 16 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Udu, Isoko North and Bomadi LGAs finished in the 23rd, 24th and 25th positions respectively.

A total of 1,231 medals, made up of 378 gold, 357 silver and 496 bronze, were won at the festival tagged: “Unity Games 2017.”

