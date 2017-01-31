Delta kicks as Omololu-Olunloyo links Gov. Okowa to $10m bailout fund lost to mistress

The Delta State Government on Sunday kicked following the linking of the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to a $10 million bailout fund lost by a state governor to his mistress.

The Nation had on Sunday reported that a state governor lost $10 million to his mistress who resides in the United States of America.

According to the highly credible newspaper, which did not disclose the identity of the governor or the mistress, credible sources within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission disclosed the information.

The EFCC is said to be monitoring the governor who transferred the said sum to his mistress who on demand refused to release the money.

However, controversial writer and social media commentator, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, named Okowa as the governor involved in the deal and gave the name of the mistress as US-based Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha.

Omololu-Olunloyo, daughter of Second Republic Governor of Oyo State, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, said she had contacted Onuoha to state her side of the story.

The allegation was posted by the controversial writer on her Instagram page.

The details of her writing is attached to the story as a screen shot.

But the Delta State Government on Sunday threatened to deal with anyone who links Okowa with the allegation of losing $10 million to any mistress.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, Okowa was described as a responsible family man.

The statement, titled: “RE: GIRLFRIEND DEFRAUDS GOVERNOR of $10M,” reads in full: “Our attention has been drawn to a news item with the above headline published by The Nation newspaper on Saturday, January 28, 2017 and the various attempts to link Delta State Governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa with the said story.

“It is instructive to state that The Nation, quoting sources from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that a serving governor from the South – South region, allegedly diverted $10M from the bail out fund for his state, without mentioning anybody’s name.

“We are appalled by the attempt to link Governor Okowa with the story by online media. We find it ridiculously tasteless and mischievous. This can only be part of the unrelenting campaign of calumny and the ceaseless peddling of pernicious propaganda against the person and office of the Delta State Governor .

“For the record, the state government has severally in the past given account of how the bailout fund the state got from the Federal Government was used. We will not repeat ourselves here.

“Governor Okowa is a responsible family man and a well respected public figure. His preoccupation has been and continues to be how to deliver on his promised S.M.A.R.T agenda to the good people of Delta State since he came to office. And he has received applause and commendations from far and near for being so focused and unrelenting in the pursuit of his vision for the state.

“He will not be distracted by any form of organised and orchestrated blackmail from any quarters. And God willing, he will continue to deliver on his promises.

“But we wish to sound this note of warning, that if those who are bent on carrying out their devious and dubious campaign of calumny against the governor refuse to stop this infamous trade of theirs, we reserve the right to take any action deemed appropriate to seek redress.”

