Dele Alli happy at Spurs

Dele Alli admits he ‘can’t see many better places’ to improve than under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

England star Alli has become hot property in under two seasons at Spurs following his £5 million move from MK Dons.

European champions Real Madrid are among those to have been linked with the 21-year-old, who has scored 31 goals since his switch to London.

And although he admits it is impossible to predict his future, Alli says he is happy to be part of Pochettino’s exciting young side who will finish runners-up to Premier League champions Chelsea.

‘We all want to achieve stuff,’ he told Sky Sports. ‘It’s a good place to be, and with the manager we’ve got here I can’t see many better places for me personally to improve.

‘It’s a fantastic club to be a part of. We’re all looking to learn together and build together and be as successful as we can.

‘You never say what’s going to happen in the future, no-one knows, no-one can predict it.

‘For me, it’s important that I enjoy the journey – whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or one day I have to leave and it’s the right thing for me to do.’

Alli also had some bad news for Premier League defenders as he warned them that he is becoming even better in front of goal.

He has more than doubled the 10-goal haul of his first Spurs season, with 21 goals to his name in all competitions heading into the final league game of the season at Hull on Sunday.

‘I’ve still got a lot to improve on,’ he said. ‘But I’ve got more clinical, especially as the season’s gone on. I’ve scored a few goals, but I could have scored a lot more.

‘At the start of the season I was missing some sitters, but I’ve been working hard with the staff on the training field to make sure I start putting those chances away.’

