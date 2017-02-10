Dele Alli, Clement win EPL awards

At the start of 2017, Clement was named as a replacement for Bob Bradley, and while he has suffered two defeats in four top-flight fixtures, his contribution has been deemed enough to claim the accolade for the first month of the year

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli, has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for January.

Alli has enjoyed a rich vein of form for the North London outfit, and he has been rewarded for ending the first month of 2017 with five goals in five top-flight fixtures.

The 20-year-old started the year with two goals away at Watford, before he netted his second successive double in the 2-0 victory against Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

The England international played a key role as Spurs defeated West Bromwich Albion in the middle of the month, before he sparked a two-goal comeback against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium one week later.

Alli has scored a total of 11 goals from 23 league appearances during the current campaign.

Swansea City boss, Paul Clement, was also adjudged as the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for January.

At the start of 2017, Clement was named as a replacement for Bob Bradley, and while he has suffered two defeats in four top-flight fixtures, his contribution has been deemed enough to claim the accolade for the first month of the year.

Clement’s first league game in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at home to Arsenal but he bounced back from that setback with a 3-2 triumph away at Liverpool.

He then backed up that success by guiding his team to a 2-1 victory over Southampton at the Liberty Stadium as the Welsh outfit recorded successive league wins for the first time this season.

Swansea now sit one point clear of the relegation zone and two points off the bottom of the table.

