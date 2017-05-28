Death toll in accident involving MD of NDDC rises

The death toll in the accident involving the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere, has rises.

The initial death toll was put at one.

A policeman was said to have died in the accident on Ikot Abasi-Uyo Road as Ekere travelled to Calabar, Cross River State to receive the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Ossinbajo, who was on a one-day visit to the state.

However, the death toll in the accident in which a trailer allegedly ran into the convoy had increased to three, with two policemen attached to Ekere among the victims.

The Public Relations Officer for the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Chukwu Ikechukwu, confirmed the development.

Ikechukwu said two police officers and a civilian died in the accident.

He said the accident occurred along Ikot Abasi-Uyo road.

He said: “The information we received from the DPO of Ikot Abasi was that the accident occurred along Ikot Abasi-Uyo Road in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) and that two policemen and a civilian died.

“The injured have been taken to University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.”