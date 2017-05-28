LATEST NEWS:
02. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 2, 20171min0

Related Articles

News

Biafra: South-South group disowns secession plans, expresses confidence in one Nigeria

News

IITA, Osun move to boost agriculture with 205.5 hectares of land, research institute

News

Army university: Buratai visits NUC, Education Minister

Adverts
News

Death toll in accident involving MD of NDDC rises

The initial death toll was put at one

The death toll in the accident involving the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere, has rises.

The initial death toll was put at one.

A policeman was said to have died in the accident on Ikot Abasi-Uyo Road as Ekere travelled to Calabar, Cross River State to receive the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Ossinbajo, who was on a one-day visit to the state.

However, the death toll in the accident in which a trailer allegedly ran into the convoy had increased to three, with two policemen attached to Ekere among the victims.

The Public Relations Officer for the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Chukwu Ikechukwu, confirmed the development.

Ikechukwu said two police officers and a civilian died in the accident.

He said the accident occurred along Ikot Abasi-Uyo road.

He said: “The information we received from the DPO of Ikot Abasi was that the accident occurred along Ikot Abasi-Uyo Road in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) and that two policemen and a civilian died.

“The injured have been taken to University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousDaughter lures dad to bed to discourage his fiancee

nextArmy university: Buratai visits NUC, Education Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Senate moves to saddle Nigerians with multiple taxes for road usage

Breaking: Senate wants Nigerians to pay N5 more for every litre of petrol, diesel

Breaking: Policeman dies in NDDC MD’s convoy road accident

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.