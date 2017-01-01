David Oyedepo urges Christians to obey God’s word to be successful in 2017

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has urged Christians to obey God’s word to be successful in the New Year.

Oyedepo said this on Saturday ‎during the cross over night service to usher in 2017, which held at the church’s headquarters, Otta, Ogun State.

The service was attended by members of all branches of the church nationwide by hooking to the headquarters through satellite broadcast.

According to Oyedepo, children of God who obey God’s commandments succeed in hard times.

He said: “In 2017, the quality of life of any Christian is dependent on the level of his obedience to God.

“The obedience of any child of God can silence every opposition on his life.”

The presiding Bishop stated that Christians do not need to make noise to be relevant in the society, adding that they were distinguished by being obedient.

He stated that every commandment of the scripture was applicable at all times and to all children of God, irrespective of the denomination.

Oyedepo, however, took to the scriptures to declare God’s blessings on worshippers present at the ser‎vice.

Some worshippers at the church, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria also expressed their expectations for the New Year, fairness and disappointments in the past year.

Monday Kpumkapa, a worshipper in the church, said he expected that the country’s leadership had taken note of the loopholes in governance in 2016 in order to make amends in the New Year.

Kpumkapa said: “We all know that the year 2016 was not a favourable one for Nigerians, it was a year of hunger and so many issues with our government.

“It will not be nice if the government still allows this hard economic situation to persist, they should do something and alleviate the plight of the masses.”

Silvia Dominic, another worshipper, said she was grateful to God for the year 2016, adding that it was smooth for her.

Dominic noted that it was well with her economically, health wise, and each time she had issues, help always came to her.

She, however, expressed her desire to get married in the New Year.

Destiny Kindness, a boy of nine years and also a worshipper, said he hoped that the educational system of the country improves.

Kindness said: “In my school, we don’t really have good facilities that make learning easier, and I wish that things can change so that education can improve in my school and in the country.

“I also want God to provide for my parents so that they can cater ‎for my siblings and I.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.