Dakuku solicits support of traditional rulers for economic diversification

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has solicited the support of traditional rulers around the maritime domain of the country to assist the economic diversification drive of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

Dakuku made this call when he led members of the Management team of the Agency on a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, at his palace at Isale Eko area of Lagos State as part of his stakeholders engagement.

The Director General said his visit to the Oba is informed by the critical role the traditional institution plays in nation building, being custodians of culture and tradition.

He noted that Lagos is the economic gateway of Nigeria with enormous maritime resources, adding that the state is the hub of maritime activities in Nigeria as it is the only state in the country that has two international sea ports.

According to the DG: Lagos plays a very important role in the economic development of Nigeria because it is the hub of maritime activities in the country.

“Therefore there is need for all stakeholders in Lagos to work with Government and its Agencies for the economic diversification of the Nigerian state.”

Peterside, who highlighted the roles of NIMASA to be regulation of shipping and shipping activities as well as promotion of indigenous shipping, craved the support of the Oba for an enabling operational environment, stating that in the course of carrying out its regulatory functions, the Agency may need the support of the traditional institution in one way or the other.

In his words: “We will come hard on erring operators and stakeholders and will need your support where necessary in order to achieve our aims for the benefit of Nigeria.”

In his response, Oba Akiolu commended the Management of the Agency, stating that he is impressed by the good works being done to revolutionise the maritime sector in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda.

He said the Agency can count on him and his traditional council to provide a conducive environment for maritime activities to thrive.

He also stated that he had instructed his chiefs around the operational bases of the Agency in Lagos to ensure that the place is secured for people to carry out their legitimate businesses.

It should be noted that NIMASA is the Federal Government Agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating maritime activities and promoting indigenous shipping in Nigeria.

The Agency has its corporate Headquarters in Lagos and other operational zones in Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar among others.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.