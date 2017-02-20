Dabiri-Erewa calls on AU to intervene in xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, other Africans

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has called on the South African Government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans within South African borders.

Dabiri-Erewa equally called on the African Union to intervene urgently in the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa described the attacks as an unnecessary setback.

The Nigerian Community in South Africa, led by Ikechukwu Anyene, confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday.

Anyene said the union had reported the incident to the Nigeria mission and South African police.

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church, have been looted and burned by South Africans,” Anyene said.

Disturbed by this renewed attacks, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to be extra cautious.

The SSA urged restraint on the part of Nigerians and warned that further attacks without any reprimand may have dire consequences.

Dabiri-Erewa said the attention of the AU was being called to intervene because information had it that there will be more xenophobic attacks against foreigners on February 22 and 23.

“These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” she said.

It will be recalled that Hon. Dabiri-Erewa had two weeks ago met with the South African High Commissioner in Nigeria, Lulu Aaron-Mnguni, on the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Aaron-Mnguni then promised that the South African Government was investigating the matter.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “We have lost about 116 Nigerians in the last two years.

“And in 2016 alone, about 20 were killed.

“This is unacceptable to the people and Government of Nigeria.”

