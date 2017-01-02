Cultist murders girlfriend, dumps body inside well in Lagos

A suspected cultist, simply identified as Yemi, has allegedly murdered his girlfriend.

Yemi was also said to have dumped the girlfriend’s corpse in a well.

Yemi, said to be belong to the Black Axe, committed the crime in Igando, a community on the outskirts of Lagos.

The crime was said to have been committed on December 30, 2016.

Yemi has since been arrested.

The girlfriend’s corpse has also been recovered from the well by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmos, has confirmed the killing.

Badmos said Yemi has been arrested and transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further interrogation.

She said the remains of the victim had been deposited at the mortuary of Igando General Hospital.

