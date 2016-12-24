Crystal Palace appoint Allardyce as new manager

Crystal Palace has confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Allardyce replaces Alan Pardew at Selhurst Park after the latter was sacked yesterday following a run of just one win in 11 Premier League games.

The 62-year-old Allardyce met with chairman Steve Parish to discuss terms and the former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Sunderland boss has now agreed a deal to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2019.

The job is Allardyce’s first since being sacked by England just 67 days into his reign following an undercover media sting.

“We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available,” Parish told the club’s official website.

Allardyce will take training for the first time tomorrow before taking charge of the team for the Boxing Day clash with Watford.

