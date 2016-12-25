CPC queries Samsung Electronics for explosion of Galaxy Note 7

The Consumer Protection Council has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited to provide full status of its compliance with the global directive of Samsung.

A statement by the Head of Public Relations, CPC, Abiodun Obimuyiwa, on Sunday in Abuja, said the ultimatum was in respect of the recall of the company’s Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

It stated that the CPC had received dozens of complaints of explosion of the said Samsung Galaxy Note 7 while charging.

The statement said: “The ultimatum came on the heels of recent global recall of the product following its defective battery.

“CPC, however, demanded that Samsung Electronics West Africa Ltd. furnish it with other measures the company might have taken to safeguard the safety and interest of Nigerian consumers.”

It stated that CPC, in a letter by its Director-General, Dupe Atoki, on September 14 to the company, said reports showed that the said phone’s batteries were prone to explosion.

The letter read in part: “The attention of the Council has been drawn to media reports indicating that the lithium-ion batteries for Samsung Galaxy Note 7 are prone to catching fire.

“The agency’s letter stated further that the said faulty batteries have reportedly caused the phone to explode in 35 separate incidents.

“Sometimes bursting into flames, damaging property and exuding dangerous chemicals.

“This calls for concern as some Nigerian consumers may already have purchased the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 for personal or other uses.”

Commenting on the situation, the Council’s Director-General, said Nigerian consumers who might have purchased the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 should, as an interim measure, stop using the phone forthwith.

The statement quoted Atoki as saying: “There is an urgent need to avert whatever dangers that may be associated with the use of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in Nigeria.

“In line with international best practices, the company should immediately issue a recall notice giving Nigerian consumers adequate information on the procedure for recall and the appropriate compensation being offered.

“The company should ensure that affected consumers either get a free replacement from Samsung, or a refund of their money, where necessary.”

The statement explained that Samsung had announced in the United States that consumers with Samsung Galaxy Note 7 could check whether or not their phones were affected and eligible for recall.

It said the consumers could do this by entering the IMEI or serial number of their phone in a space provided on Samsung website,(www.samsung.com/us/note/ recall/).

It added that Nigerian consumers could also avail themselves of that facility.

The CPC is the apex consumer protection agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, established by the CPC Act Cap 25, LFN 2004.

It is meant to educate consumers, remove hazardous products from the market, provide redress to consumer complaints and ban the sale of products which do not comply with safety or health regulations.

