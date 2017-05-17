CP reads riot act to Officers, set to arraign DPO over killing of fashion designer

Owoseni disclosed these on Tuesday during a special lecture, tagged: “Code of Conduct for law Enforcement Officers,” at the Police Officers wives Association Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has read the riot act to the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers under his Command.

So also has Owoseni announced that the Divisional Police Officer of Ijeshatedo, Muhammed Yakubu, will soon be arraigned over the death of 23-year-old fashion designer, Jamiu Ayoade, who he shot to death recently.

Owoseni disclosed these on Tuesday during a special lecture, tagged: “Code of Conduct for law Enforcement Officers,” at the Police Officers wives Association Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja.

He warned that era of Police impunity was gone, adding that any accidental discharge or misconduct would be blamed on either the Area commanders or the DPO.

Owoseni said concerning the killing of Ayoade: “We are putting all charges together as he would soon be arraigned in court. But I want to assure the family of the deceased that we are not going to cover it up. It will be transparent. As soon we are done with the administrative process he would be arraigned.

“I am tired of hearing of shooting and killing of innocent persons. No one has the right to another man’s life. It is only God that has the right to take life.

“I am also tired of commiserating with the families of those killed, because some of you are doing what you are not supposed to do. Remember one day that you are going to die and give account to your creator.

“Go back to your areas of jurisdiction and warn your men against brutality, indiscriminate use of handcuffs against pregnant women, the aged and disabled people. Special Anti-Robbery Squad should also take note because I will not tolerate any act of indiscipline.

“DPO it is your responsibility to know those who are collecting bribe under you. If you refuse to stop them, they will stop you from being a DPO. It is embarrassing seeing policemen collecting bribes and chasing Yahoo Yahoo boys to collect money.”

Owoseni said he will no longer cover up for any Officer, adding: “I will expose of your misconducts. Just leave Lagos before I get to your station after committing crime. I cannot share out of yours misconduct.

“Some of you are intimidating and collecting bribe from people. It is a curse to build a house with such money. Such a building will one day collapse on such a person’s head. Some of your officers are also in the habit of taking people to bank to collect money. If you train your children with the money, they will not be useful to you.

“If those who are in the force before us bastardized the force, we will not have the opportunity to be enlisted into the police.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.