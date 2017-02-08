Court permits Madonna to adopt two Malawian children

A Malawi High Court has granted permission to US singer, Madonna, to adopt two more children from the country.

Mlenga Mvula, the Spokesman for Malawi’s judiciary, said on Tuesday that Madonna was in court when the approval ruling was delivered.

The singer’s previous adoptions stirred anger among some Malawians who accused the government of allowing the pop star to skirt laws that banned non-residents from adopting children.

Mvula said: “Today, the High Court made a ruling that Madonna should go ahead and adopt the two children.”

The spokesman, who said that “the singer was smiling after the court’s ruling”, however, could not provide details of the children.

He said: “Within a year, she should provide us with a home survey report which the court ordered her to provide.”

He was referring to one of the conditions of the adoption.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children, David Banda and Mercy James, in 2006

and 2009.

The mega-selling pop singer has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

The singer had denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi

last month, saying her trip was for her charity work.

Madonna established a non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programmes, particularly for girls, in the southeast African country.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.