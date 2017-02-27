Court nullifies election of senator, orders him to refund salaries, allowances

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday nullified the election of Senator Bassey Akpan representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District.

The curt ruled that the senator was not duly elected in the primary election conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party on December 7, 2014.

The judge, Justice Fatun Riman, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Akpan and awarded N200,000 costs in favour of the plaintiff, Bassey Etim.

The judge also directed INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to Bassey Etim of the PDP, who was the authentic winner of the primary election.

Riman also ordered that Akpan should refund all salaries and allowances earned during his stay in the Senate to the Federal Government.

The defence counsel, Offiong Offiong (SAN), told newsmen after the judgment that he would brief his client before knowing the next action to take on the matter.

Offiong said: “I cannot advice my client through the media.

“I will advice him as a professional certainly on the matter when I meet him.”

The lawyer to the plaintiff, Taiwo Abe, described the judgment as a “victory for democracy”.

Abe said: “I am happy with the judgment.

“It is victory for democracy and I can assure you no court of law will fault this judgment.

“My client has proved his case and I have no doubt even if they appeal at the Supreme Court my client will still win.”

Etim had approached the court to remove Akpan as Senator for Akwa Ibom North East, arguing that Akpan did not contest in the PDP primary.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.