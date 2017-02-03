Court in Ekiti remands herdsman for grazing on N25m cassava farmland

The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Usman, before an Ado-Ekiti Cheif Magistrate Court for grazing on a cassava farmland.

The Prosecutor, Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence sometimes in December at Iyemero farm settlement camp ‎in Ikole-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the accused unlawfully permitted his cattle to graze on the 70 hectares cassava farmland property of Bunmi Akingba, valued N25 million.

He said the offence contraveneid Section 2 (i) and punishable under Section 7 of Prohibition of Cattle ‎and other Ruminants Grazing, Ekiti State Law 2016.

The prosecutor also said that the accused and others at large had in their possession offensive weapons contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing of Ekiti and Punishable under Section 11 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.

Olasunkanmi told the court that he had forwarded the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

No plea was taken.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused in prison till the outcome from DPP’s office.

Atenimo adjourned the case till March 3 for mention.

