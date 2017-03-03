Court dissolves Emeka Ike’s marriage

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, and his wife, Suzanne Emma, have parted ways.

A Lagos Island Customary Court on Thursday dissolved their 17-year-old marriage.

The three-man panel, presided over by Chief Awo Awosola, dissolved the marriage in a judgment following a petition filed by Suzanne.

Other members of the panel of judges were Opeyemi Olanrewaju and Kehinde Jacob Olayinka.

“From all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple had broken down, and it is irreconcilable, consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved,” said the court.

The court granted Emeka the custody of the four children, but ordered that Suzanne should be granted unhindered access to them.

Suzanne or Emeka Ike have 30 days to appeal.

The court also received a photocopy of a bank draft of N300 dated July 20, 2016, which Suzanne used in refunding the bride price paid to her family during their marriage.

Suzanne in the petition filed before the court accused Emeka of incessant beating, molestation and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Emeka in his response denied beating, molesting or torturing his wife.

He urged the court not to dissolve the marriage.

He also informed the court that his wife had moved out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

He also told the court that the only time “devil” entered their marriage was when his wife paid for the children’s school fees.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.