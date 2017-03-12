Court dissolves Egyptian FA

The court ruled on Sunday that the results of the 2016 elections for the board were invalid

The High Administrative Court has ordered that the Egyptian Football Association’s board be dissolved.

The court ruled on Sunday that the results of the 2016 elections for the board were invalid.

The lawsuit against the election results was launched by two candidates, Omar Haridy and Magda El-Helbawy.

The duo, who failed to secure board seats in the elections, demanded that the results be suspended, claiming that the nomination of current board members, Hazem El-Hawary and Sahar El-Hawary (who are brother and sister) was illegal.

The current board, headed by Hani Abou-Reida, took charge after the elections last August.

Elections are run every four years.

