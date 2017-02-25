Court convicts Osun monarch for contempt

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday convicted an Osun State monarch, the Olokini of Okini, Oba Akadiri Okanola, 65, and one Suleiman Rasaki, 47, for contempt.

The Chief Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, however, freed the monarch and his secretary on self recognition.

They both pleaded guilty.

Aluko, however, cautioned them.

The prosecuting state counsel, Ogunleye Muyiwa, said the traditional ruler had refused to show up in a case: Mos/192c/ 2013, instituted against him, without any genuine reason.

The defendants are facing an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forceful entry, threat to life and assault.

Muyiwa told the court that Oba Okanola and his Secretary Rasaki, committed the offence on December 2, 2012 at about 3pm at Awoniyi Street, Ilobu, Okini.

Muyiwa said that the defendants conspired to breach the peace of the area by unlawfully entering into a piece of land belonging to one Rasheed Awoniyi.

He said that the accused persons organised some thugs to attack some bricklayers carrying out their jobs on the land in questioned.

He said the offences contravened Section 133(2) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

Counsel to the convicts, Abimbola Ige, prayed the magistrate to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convicts.

The case was adjourned till April 7.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.