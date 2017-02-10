Counsel’s ill health stalls hearing of Justice Ademola’ case

An FCT High Court in Maitama on Friday adjourned till February 20 and 21 the suit filed by the Federal Government against Justice Adeniyi Ademola; his wife, Olabowale; and Joe Aji (SAN).

The suit was adjourned at the instance of Chief Robert Clarke, the counsel to Ademola’s wife, who told the court he was not physically fit to go on with the matter.

Clarke sought for an adjournment, which the defence counsel did not oppose.

The trial judge, Justice Jude Okeke, granted the application as the prosecution did not oppose the oral application.

The prosecuting counsel, Segun Jegede, had told the court that Clarke approached him for the adjournment giving his health condition as reason.

The defendants were docked on a 16-count charge of criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Ademola was among the seven justices investigated after the sting operations carried out on October 8 and 9 by the Department of State Services.

