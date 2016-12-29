Cote d’Ivoire names ex-England winger in provisional AFCON 2017 squad

Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, has been named in Cote d’Ivoire’s provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations beginning in January in Gabon.

Zaha’s inclusion follows his decision to switch international allegiance from England, where he grew up.

The 24-year-old was born in Cote d’Ivoire but has two England caps, having played against Sweden in November 2012 and Scotland the following year.

As both were friendly matches, he was permitted to commit his international future to his country of birth

The tournament, which starts on January 14, could see Zaha miss up to six weeks of the season for Palace.

Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, has also been called up to the 24-man squad by French coach, Michel Dussuyer.

The coach also called up veteran forward, Salomon Kalou, who was set to appear in his fifth Nations Cup.

Dussuyer said: “Gervinho’s absence out injured weighs down on us, for sure. But we have had several weeks to get used to the idea.

“The arrival of Zaha is therefore great news. His profile is similar to Gervinho’s.”

The defending champions have a training camp in Abu Dhabi starting on January 2.

Dussuyer said: “One of the challenges facing us in camp will be that some of the players will be rested and others, those playing in England will be tired and in need of some rest.”

Cote d’Ivoire kicks off the tournament against Togo on January 16, before facing DR Congo and Morocco in the group stage.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.