Corps Marshal inspects new outposts ahead of increased traffic on Kaduna-Abuja Road

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has continued his inspection tour of road safety facilities along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, which were established to address the anticipated traffic challenges in the aftermath of closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and diversion of air traffic to Kaduna International Airport.

Oyeyemi said the visit was to ascertain the quality of facilities provided for the operations and the level of readiness of the FRSC personnel posted to man the critical corridor.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Head, Media Relations and Strategy of the FRSC, Oyeyemi was accompanied by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS1 Headquarters Kaduna, Assistant Corps Marshal Bulus Darwang, and some senior officers of the National Headquarters.

The Corps Marshal disclosed that the eight newly established outposts has brought the number of FRSC commands along the corridor to 21, with four ambulance points.

He further assured the motoring public that the personnel who would work at the outposts have been appropriately deployed with the relevant logistics, including patrol vehicles, tow trucks and ambulances.

He urged the staff to work harder to prevent cases of overloading, lane indiscipline and route violation as well as speed violation, which are rampant on the road.

The Corps Marshal further stated that while regular patrol would be intensified along the corridor, Mobile Courts would equally be put in place to summarily try recalcitrant traffic offenders, warning that lawlessness would not be allowed to thrive in the area.

He enjoined the staff to demonstrate high sense of civility and decorum in handling the assignments, saying no unruly behavior would be tolerated.

The Corps Marshal particularly commended the Federal Government for the provision of adequate facilities as evidenced by the rehabilitation of the road, urging the road users to make the best use of the facilities.

Oyeyemi enjoined staff manning the road to show diligence in their assignments.

He particularly called on those operating the ambulance services to always remain at alert to respond promptly to distress calls from any part of the road.

While expressing satisfaction with the general level of preparedness of the Corps to cope with the anticipated traffic flow, he said with the level of sensitisation already given to the staff and the facilities deployed for the assignment, he did not envisage any major challenges in the six weeks that the Abuja airport would remain closed.

He however noted that all the facilities, including the newly-established outposts, would remain after the reopening of the airport to sustain the operations, with the possibility of replicating the facilities on other corridors across the country.

In one of the outposts located at Zhipe community, the Corps Marshal, who was warmly received by the traditional ruler, Dakachi Zhipe, Habila Zarmai Barde, thanked the traditional ruler for his support and that of members of his community for the staff posted to the area.

Oyeyemi appealed for sustained hospitality to the staff, promising that the Corps would reciprocate the good gestures by conducting themselves well and contributing to the socio-economic development of the area.

As part of his inspection tour of the facilities, the Corps Marshal also visited the railway station located at Rigasa area of Kaduna State before proceeding to the Kaduna International Airport, where he appealed for enhanced collaboration between members of the security agencies in the collective drive to ensure safety and security of the people.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.