Conte wins Manager of the Year Award, see those he defeated

Antonio Conte has won Manager of the Year at the London Football Awards in what could be the first of many honours this season.

The Chelsea manager, in his first year at Stamford Bridge, beat Tottenham boss Mauriccio Pochettino, Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic, Neil Harris of Millwall and Neal Ardley of AFC Wimbledon to the award.

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger and West Ham’s Slaven Bilic were not short-listed.

The win for Conte comes as little surprise considering the remarkable turnaround at Chelsea the Italian has overseen.

The Blues are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League having finished 10th in the table last season.

The former Juventus head coach has quickly shown himself a shrewd tactician and made himself popular with Chelsea fans with his crazy touchline antics.

Having picked up the award, which was based solely on this season, Conte must return his focus to Chelsea’s next game, which is against West Ham on Monday night.

