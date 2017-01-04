Committee says N10.7b required to put 40 schools in proper shape in Sokoto

The Technical Committee on the State of Emergency on the Education Sector in Sokoto State on Wednesday said over N10.7 billion was required to rehabilitate 40 primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, made this known in Sokoto while presenting the second interim report of the team to Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Shehu, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the 40 schools were identified in a pilot survey conducted in the state.

Shehu said: “This is the total amount required to rehabilitate existing dilapidated structures in the schools.

“The money includes funds for the construction of additional 331 classrooms, provision of furniture, ICT materials and communication, as well as instructional materials, among others.

“The money excludes funds needed for the recruitment of additional teachers in the 40 schools.”

Shehu said that the committee, among other things, recommended the strengthening of Schools-Based Management Committees and Parents Teachers Associations.

He said there was also the need to sustain inspection visits to schools, as well as proper keeping of records.

He said: “One of the major challenges is for the government to ensure the quality execution of contracts, as with recession, there should be value for money.

“This has become necessary as we have recommended the demolition of schools due to their serious state of dilapidation.”

Shehu commended Tambuwal for affording them the opportunity to contribute to the revamping of the education sector in the state.

Responding, Tambuwal said that civil and public servants would annually contribute over N1 billion annually to the state’s education development fund.

The governor said that machinery would be put in motion to get more money to the fund from worthy individual and corporate partners.

Tambuwal stated: “Government is prepared for the task ahead to transform our schools.

“We are also ready to train our teachers to be better, and with the facts and figures now at our disposal, we will do what is supposed to be done.

“The council of the state of emergency on education will meet on Jan.5 and what we need to do will be done immediately.”

Tambuwal commended the members of the committee for doing an excellent job.

