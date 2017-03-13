College produces 100 pilots in five years

The International Aviation College, Ilorin, Kwara State says it produced more than 100 licenced commercial and private pilots in the last five years.

The Rector of the college, Captain Abdul Abdulkareem, disclosed this during a media interaction on Monday in Ilorin.

Abdulkareem, who conducted journalists on tour of facilities at the institution, said the school had come a long way and achieved so much within a short period of existence.

According to him, the products of the college are now engaged by various airline operators in the country and beyond.

The rector asserted that the IAC remained the only one stop-shop station for pilots training in the sub-Sahara Africa.

Abdulkaeem said: “Talking about the courses and I want to reiterate it and please quote that IAC today is the only school in Africa that has a one stop-shop station for pilots training.

“That means both fixed and rotary wing. It has been approved by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to the training for helicopter and fixed wing.

“We are the only one in Africa.”

Abdulkareem said the college, which flagged off in 2012, had put Kwara State on the global map before the advent of cargo terminal.

He explained that the college could now boost of seven aircrafts from the four it started with some years back.

He noted that the IAC had partnered many stakeholders in the aviation sector, including Briton, Shell Nigeria, Navy Holding, Aero Contractor, to bring enabling environment into the sector.

The aviation expert claimed that the college was 100 per cent owned and controlled by the Kwara State Government.

He urged well-meaning individuals to sponsor students for pilots training, noting that many politicians had done that for empowerment.

