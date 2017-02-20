Collapsed building: Lagos files charges against Lekki Gardens boss, others

The Lagos State Government has filed criminal charges against the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, and others over the collapse of a five-storey building under construction on Kushenla Road in Ikate Elegushi area of the State, which killed no fewer than 35 persons.

Apart from Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, GT Rich Limited, HC Insight Solutions Limited, others charged alongside Nyong are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph.

The defendants are facing six-count charge of failure to obtain building approval for the collapsed building and unlawful manslaughter contrary to Section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of Lagos State.

The criminal charge, which was filed on February 17, 2017, is yet to assigned a date for arraignment of the defendants.

The State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, after the collapse of the building, had visited the scene, where he expressed a strong commitment to the protection of lives and property of all citizens in the State.

Ambode had specifically vowed to ensure justice for the victims of the collapsed building, while also assuring residents of the State that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that cases of criminal negligence and other forms of criminal activities are prosecuted.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.