Cobhams Asuquo releases ‘Empty’ ahead of album launch

In anticipation of the release of his debut album, versatile singer and producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has released a Ballard entitled: “Empty.”

The song was written and produced by the talented musician.

A few weeks ago, Cobhams announced that he was launching his singing career by dropping his first album entitled: “For You.”

Empty was officially premiered on Beat FM Morning Rush show with Olisa Adibua as part of Radio Tour promoting the “For You” album release and concert.

Speaking about the new song, Cobhams revealed: “Empty is a song for that thing or that person other than yourself that makes your life complete.

“Life can feel very empty without that somebody or that person.”

As part of preparations for his album, Cobhams has concluded plans to hold a classic album release concert on March 12 in Lagos.

He said: “I have never done an album release concert before, so this will be a special day, one to remember for my fans and I.

“I look forward to giving the performance of my life.”

