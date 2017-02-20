Coach Emordi quits Abia Warriors

Felix Okey Emordi has resigned as the Technical Adviser of Abia Warriors Football of Umuahia.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the club, Chief Emeka Inyama, Emordi said he had to quit following a string of poor results and wished the club well.

His Assistant, Abdullahi Biffo, is to take over with immediate effect.

Biffo’s first assignment will be an away match against Akwa United in Uyo this weekend.

