Cloudy skies, rain shower expected on Thursday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Thursday morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi, Ibi Yola.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Wednesday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures of 28 to 36 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Jos, Bauchi, Kaduna, Lafia, Jalingo, Makurdi, Ilorin and Lokoja laer in the day.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience morning cloudy skies with prospects of localized showers over Calabar, Benin, Warri, Ikom, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Benin and Warri and Obudu.

It also predicted chances of localized thunderstorms over Shaki, Iseyin, Benin, Oshogbo, Warri and Abeokuta in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet added that the southern region would have day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience morning cloudy to partly cloudy conditions except over Sokoto and Yelwa where localized thunderstorms are anticipated.

NiMet predicted: “There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over Katsina, Kaduna, Dutse and Potiskum during the day with day and night temperatures of 36 to 44 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Some respite in the frequency of thunderstorms occurrence are expected in the morning with chances of recovery a few places across the country later in the day.’’

