CJN appeals for calm over his confirmation

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has appealed to Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive CJN.

Onnoghen in a statement on Thursday believes Buhari does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociated himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the President.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Awassam Bassey, added: “However, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian Judiciary sincerely appreciate the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the affairs of the Judiciary as the third arm of government, but believes that issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the president.

“The Acting Chief Justice therefore appeals for caution on the issue of the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria as Mr President goes about his constitutional duties, especially considering the fact that the given time for him to act as Chief Justice of Nigeria has not expired.”

