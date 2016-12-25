Christmas: There’s hope for Niger, Gov. Bello ‎tells Christians ‎

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has called on Christians in the state to be security conscious, adding that there is hope for a better tomorrow for all Nigerlites when they live in love and harmony with one another.

This was contained in a message to mark this year’s Christmas celebration, signed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa.

The governor said: “Although the country may be going through hard times, we should not despair but coexist with adherents of other religions.‎”

Bello, while calling on Christians to use the festive period to show love, said: “All Nigerlites and indeed all Nigerians, irrespective of our religious differences should share, show love, be our brothers’ keeper and be security conscious during this festive period.

“We must all be security conscious this festive period; we should not be despondent. This hard time will soon be over. All we need do as a people is to be hopeful, united and try to move the country forward.”

Furthermore, Bello urged all to remain focused, adding: “If we all can imbibe the lessons and the teaching of hope as taught by Jesus Christ, I see this country regaining her prime position globally.”

He assured the people of the state of his resolve to pursue the restoration agenda in the New Year and called for patience, hope and understanding with government.

According to him: “As we enter into the New Year in a couple of days to come, I wish to appeal for patience and understanding of our people. The restoration agenda is on course and we are committed to keeping faith with the social contract we have with our people.

“I congratulate Christians in the state and wish our people merry Christmas and Happy New year.”

