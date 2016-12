Christmas: Speaker enjoins Nigerians to imbibe Jesus’ virtues

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of peace, love and perseverance from the life of Jesus Christ to move the country forward and ensure its development and growth.

This was contained in Obasa’s Christmas message to the people on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak.

“As we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, we should not forget to imbibe his virtues as criteria for national development,” Speaker Obasa said.

According to him, Jesus Christ was the harbinger of peace and love, while perseverance radiated all over Him in his lifetime.

He added: “He was peace, love and perseverance personified. At this point in time in our socio-political history, we need to imbibe all these virtues as a people for our country to grow and develop.”

Describing Christmas as a period of joy and festivity when people celebrate, dance and wine together, the Lagos Assembly Speaker urged Nigerians to do everything in moderation so that the society will remain at peace.

Obasa said: “Our people should desist from activities that can cause chaos and violence. We should always remember that Christmas goes beyond wining and dining alone, it is also a period to share love, preach peace and ensure we all co-habit amicably. Therefore we should desist from unnecessary indulgence capable of breaching the peace of the society.”

The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker wished Nigerians a happy Christmas celebration.

