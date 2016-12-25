Christmas: More troops deployed to Kaduna, curfew relaxed + telephone numbers to call

The development, the State Government said, was after credible intelligence at the disposal of security agencies suggested possible threat to peace and urgent need to nip it in the bud and the earlier imposition of 24-hour curfew on the three local government areas of the state

More troops have been deployed to Kaduna State ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, just as the 24-hour curfew imposed in the three Local Government Areas of Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf has been relaxed.

The development, the State Government said, was after credible intelligence at the disposal of security agencies suggested possible threat to peace and urgent need to nip it in the bud and the earlier imposition of 24-hour curfew on the three local government areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s spokesman. disclosed this in a statement.

Aruwan said: “In order to strengthen security in Southern Kaduna and the state at large, more troops and operatives comprising the Nigerian Army, DSS, and other intelligence personnel/investigators have been deployed to ensure the security of citizenry and maintenance of law and order. The Nigerian Police has also deployed various units of Mobile Police, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) as well as many units of both conventional and undercover police to adequately provide security to the people.

“You may recall that the Governor had met Mr. President regarding the security situation in the areas and the intelligence reports at the disposal of security agencies.”

Similarly, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas will be relaxed to 12 hours from 6pm to 6am on December 25 and 26, while it will resume on December 27.

Aruwan said citizens throughout the state can contact security agencies via the following emergency numbers: 0703-967-5856, 0807-539-1105.

Police Area Commanders: Kaduna Central Senatorial District: 0803-385-0043 or 0803-433-1872.

Kaduna North Senatorial District: Zaria: 0803-317-4270 and 0806-128-6619.

Kaduna South Senatorial District: Kafanchan: 0813-262-0315 and 0803-632-9263.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.