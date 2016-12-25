Christmas: Daniel urges Nigerians to offer special prayers for peace

The immediate past Governor of Ogun State and Asiwaju of Remo Christians, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to offer special prayers for peace to reign in the country and the world at large.

Daniel, who stated this in his Christmas message to the people, tasked both Christians and Muslims to rededicate themselves to love, peace, unity, equity and justice to further strengthen their spiritual confrontation of the ills plaguing the society.

According to him, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the fulfilment of God’s great love for humanity.

He said: “We must remain committed to the worthy ideals of the season and spread the joy of God to others irrespective of their religion affiliations.

“Despite myriad of challenges facing us as a nation in poverty, diseases, crimes, violence and insurgency, our continued existence as a nation was a great testimony that God is still with Nigeria and will continue to protect us the more if we come closer to him.”

Daniel also urged Christians to “celebrate the season with prudence and remember the less privileged as it is a season of humility, goodwill and selflessness as taught by the scriptures and must be observed with moderation and care for fellow citizens as we join others in recognising the renewed hope and reaffirmation of God’s great love for the people of the world and Nigerians in particular.”

