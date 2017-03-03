Chrisland Schools commission sports centre

Chrisland Schools Limited has commissioned an ultra-modern, high-performance sports centre.

The multimillion naira complex, located at Chrisland College, Idimu, Lagos, parades state-of-the-art sports equipment and facilities.

They include a fully equipped gymnasium, two five-aside AstroTurf pitches, three standard basketball courts, a 25-metre tournament swimming pool, nine-lane ultra-modern athletics tartan tracks, standard volleyball court, 15-metre training swimming pool, standard football pitch and standard tennis court.

The complex is in fulfilment of the organisation’s vision of raising well rounded children who, aside being academically sound, are also physically healthy.

The fruit of this vision could be seen in Chrisland winning the Soccer Fiesta for four consecutive years and its emergence as the winner of the 2016 Athletics Competition For Junior, Intermediate and Senior Students sports competition.

Present at the commissioning ceremony were prominent figures such as former Super Eagles coach, Chief Tunde Disu; former Super Eagles stars – Peter Rufai and Victor Ikpeba; as well as Olympic silver medallist, Falilat Ogunkoya.

