Chinese Super League: Ighalo fires blank as club loses, Mikel, Ideye secure draw

Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, fired blanks as his club, Changchun Yatai, lost 1-0 away to Guangzhou R and F FC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the only goal for Guangzhou was scored by Junior Urso in the 70th minute.

Ighalo played all 90 minutes but could not help his side get anything out of the game.

It was Changchun Yatai’s second straight loss in the league that is in its second week.

Changchun Yatai is now bottom in the 16-team league after two losses.

NAN also reports that Mikel Obi and Brown Ideye were in action for Tianjin Teda who held Jiangsu Suning to a 0-0 away draw.

Tianjin Teda is presently 13th with just a point after two rounds of games.

