LATEST NEWS:
03. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 3, 20173min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sink Rivers United

Sport

Nigeria’s Oladapo gets ITTF Merit Award

FootballSport

Three games without win painful — MFM management

FootballSport

Rangers Int’l FC Goalkeeper, Nana suffers injury relapse

FootballSport

Belgian club want N3.2b for Onyekuru

Sport

Klitschko: I gained so much from Joshua defeat

Adverts
Sport

Champions League: Real, Juve in fight to finish

Juventus has not won the competition since 1996 but having already overcome Barcelona on the way to the final in Cardiff, Massimiliano Allegri will be confident of making it a Spanish double

Juve vs. Real Madrid
Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Kick off: 7:45PM

Real Madrid head into Saturday’s (today) showdown with Juventus looking to become the first team to successfully retain the Champions League trophy.
Juventus has not won the competition since 1996 but having already overcome Barcelona on the way to the final in Cardiff, Massimiliano Allegri will be confident of making it a Spanish double.
With Real, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid expected to continue their recent dominance in the competition, one could have got relatively big odds on Juventus winning this season’s Champions League but the signs have always been there that they are ready to get their hands back on the trophy after more than two decades without success.
While Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will always receive the plaudits, the famous Juventus backline has been the best in Europe for some time and the team as a whole are only now getting the recognition they deserves because their defensive sturdiness is being matched by flair in the final third.
Earlier in 2017, reports began to emerge that Zinedine Zidane was in danger of losing his job at the Bernabeu if the club failed to win either La Liga or retain the Champions League crown they won against Atletico Madrid last year.
While it did not necessarily come as a surprise to those aware of the culture at Real, it seemed a staggering possibility with the club legend being on the brink of potentially writing his name into the record books after an outstanding first full season in charge.
Ronaldo has scored 10 times in this year’s competition and you would not back against him adding to that tally in south Wales, but as many as a dozen different players have gotten on the scoresheet in their 12 matches, even without Marcelo, Luka Modric and James Rodriguez netting any goals.
Juve possible XI: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alves, Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain.

Real Madrid XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousNext Irish Prime Minister is gay, Indian, youngest

nextPolice confirm arrest of man with pistol in Benue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

How GTB, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank escaped attack by militants

Breaking: TVC sacks 145

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.