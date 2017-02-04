Centenary City project: Reps probe chair demanded bribes from me, contractor – Anyim

Former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday accused the Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Hon. Herman ‎Hembe, of demanding bribe him and the Managing Director of the Centenary City Project.

This is not the first time Hembe would be accused of demanding gratification during a probe.

He was accused by a former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Arunma Oteh‎, of demanding bribe from her during a probe of the SEC in the Seventh National Assembly.

Anyim and a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed, had honoured the summons of the committee investigating the over $18 billion Centenary City Project.

The project was conceived under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Hembe, in his opening remarks, alleged several infractions in ‎the agreement signed by the office of the SGF and management of the Centenary City Company Plc.‎

According to him, the spirit of the said agreement violated the ‎Federal Government’s gazette on land swap programme, which ought to be the guideline for the project.‎

But Anyim in his response hit hard at Hembe,‎ alleging he solicited bribe from him, but that he did not give in to his demand and also sent a message to the Managing Director of the project to see him secretly. ‎

He also accused Hembe of “deep-seated personal bias” and demanded that he should resign from the panel and allow his deputy take over.

He alleged that Hembe was conducting the hearing to pursue personal vendetta, saying the chairman had equally pushed for the sack of Oteh.‎

The hearing room became rowdy when Anyim raised the allegation against the Hembe.‎

Anyim, who refused to keep quite despite the rowdiness of the hearing room, also said: “‎Mr. Chairman, I said one, you have told everybody who cared to listen that when the former DG of Security and Exchange Commission accused you of demanding bribe from her, you pushed for her to be sacked and I refused to sack her while I was SGF and this is an opportunity to pay me back.

“Mr. Chairman I will not allow you to use the National Assembly platform to pursue personal vendetta.

“It is unacceptable and I will not submit to it.

“All I am asking for is fair hearing.

“You have been threatening to conduct this public hearing for over a year now.

“In fact, you ended last year with it and this year you started with it.

“You scheduled it for January 27, but later moved it to February 1 and now moved it to February 3.

“Mr. Chairman, we only discovered your game plan for all the postponement when you started sending message to the managing director of the project to see you privately and it was after all your efforts to get the managing director to see you privately failed that you confirmed this date.

“I want you to know that nobody will see you privately and we are here for the hearing and we will have the hearing.

“I am convinced that Mr. chairman has a deep-seated personal bias in this matter and he is not going to give a fair hearing to myself, to the centenary city management and the entire matter.

“I accordingly demand that Mr. chairman should disqualify himself and vice-chairman take over and let us continue.”

On his part, Hembe said he would not allow Anyim usurp his position as chairman of the committee.

He expressed dismay that the SGF accused him of being biased, even before the probe began.

He said: “Let me say that we are a House of laws.

“We are a House of order.

“We are a House of due process.

“Let me just say it to former President of the Senate and former SGF that in my opening remarks, I have tried to show you courtesy.

“Please don’t interrupt.

“As far as this hearing is concerned, I am chairman and I will not allow you usurp that position.

“I have shown you respect.

“I even made a comment at the beginning, which I ought not to have made by saying that it was brought to my attention in certain quarters that we shouldn’t have invited the former Senate president to a hearing like this out of sheer respect.

“Now, before we started the process, Mr. former Senate president, you have begun to input bias without knowing what we are doing here.

“We haven’t said a word, we haven’t even introduced the probe and you already in putting bias.

“I’d like to ask you to hold your horse.

“Let me finish.

“Don’t interrupt me!

“Don’t interrupt me!

“Let me finish!

“Sit down!

“Sit down!

“I am a little dismayed that someone who was invited for this programme, felt he ought not to be invited.”

However, Anyim staged a walkout from the committee.

