Censorship board frowns at immorality in Hausa music

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Alhaji Isma’il Na’abba, has expressed the board’s worry at immorality that has crept into the Hausa music.

Na’abba expressed the concern when he received Banning Eyre, a senior Producer/Editor of the Afro-pop Worldwide, who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Kano.

While responding to questions from Eyre, the secretary said the state government had not banned musicians or any entertainer from performing or producing.

Na’abba said: “It is true the board has the mandate to censor all literary materials, yet most Hausa music is focusing on awareness and enlightenment and have not attracted any sanction.”

He explained that the board had been monitoring moral contents of music albums, which attracted large audience in the state.

On his part, Eyre told the secretary that he was in Kano to carry out some music projects and appealed for the support of the board.

He urged the state government to support the music industry, which he described as an avenue for job creation and promotion of creativity and culture.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.