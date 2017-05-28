LATEST NEWS:
01. June 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 1, 20172min0

Related Articles

Crime

Prostitutes stab customer to death in Ogun

Crime

Woman hides dead mother in freezer to collect her 10 years pension

Crime

Police parade soldier, policeman, 38 others for tanker hijacking, robbery

Adverts
Crime

CDS inaugurates Naval War College in Rivers

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who inaugurated the college, said the facility was temporal

In its bid to tackle insecurity in Rivers state and in Niger Delta region, the Nigerian Navy on Wednesday inaugurated Naval War College in Ubima, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers.
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who inaugurated the college, said the facility was temporal.
He said the college is equipped with state-of-the-art security facility for effective combating of crime in the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.
Olonisakin said: “The Navy has relentlessly engaged in massive overhaul of operation support structure, fleet recapitalisation and decency priority.
“The college will improve both physical and mental proficiency of troops to deal effectively on both land and marine operations across the country.”
Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, described the college as the “highest and most advanced naval training centre’’ in the country.
He said that aside military equipment; the college had accommodation, medical space and lecture halls, among others.
Ibas said: “Naval staff would be trained in essential components of naval operations as obtainable in other top naval forces which have committed enormous resources to training.
“The war college will improve the effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy while expanding knowledge, confidence and operation.”
Ibas commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Transport Chibuike Amaechi and Governor Nyesom Wike for providing logistic support for the establishment of the college.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousCloudy skies, rain shower expected on Thursday – NiMet

nextHamburger's murder: APC Chieftain calls for calm, preaches peace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Three militants involved in Lagos school kidnap arrested

Breaking: Senate takes away power to solely appoint Customs CG from Presidency

Breaking: Osinbajo fixes day, time to sign 2017 Budget

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.