CCT trial: Saraki made cash payments above his monthly salary – Witness

The Head of Investigation Unit at the Code of Conduct Bureau, Samuel Madujemu, on Thursday told the Code of Conduct Tribunal that the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, made huge financial transactions totalling N77 million in one day.

Madujemu said the transaction was above Saraki’s legitimate earning as governor of Kwara State then.

Saraki is standing trial on an amended 18-count charge bordering on false assets declaration at the CCT in Abuja.

Madujemu, who was led by the Economic and Financial Crimes prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), concluded his evidence in chief as the Federal Government’s third prosecution witness, said Saraki earned N254,000 per month, but lodged N77 million into his Guaranty Trust Bank account in August 2007.

He said: “There were two cash lodgments of N77 million into the defendant’s GTBank account on August 12, 2007.

“When compared with his monthly salary of N254,412.25 as governor, it cannot be attributed to his legitimate income.”

Madujemu further told the Justice Danladi Umar-led tribunal that the Senate president declared Carlisle Property Investment Limited as a company he had substantial control and interest in.

He said: “The defendant declared No: 15 A and B, MacDonald Street, Ikoyi as properties acquired through Carlisle Properties Investment Limited.”

The Head of the Investigation Unit at the CCB equally revealed that there was no Plot 2A, Glover Road, Ikoyi for the amount mentioned in the charge sheet.

He said: “There is no No 1, Tagos Street, Maitama, Abuja in the assets declaration form as acquired through Carlisle Properties Investment Limited.

“Also, he did not declare any mortgage in London in his assets declaration form.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had through Madujemu at the last proceedings insisted that Sakari while serving as Kwara State Governor failed to declare some of his assets as required by law.

The trial has been adjourned till March 2 for the continuation of Madujemu’s cross-examination by the defence counsel.

