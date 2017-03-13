CCSF Prix Series thrills taekwondists

Taekwondists that featured in the inaugural Chika Chukwumerije Sports Festival Prix Series were thrilled with the quality of the organization and standard of the one-day championship.

Seventy-eight kids from 13 taekwondo clubs in the FCT competed in four age categories, while 40 athletes from five states participated in the adult category.

The indoor boxing gym of the Old Parade Ground Sports Complex in Abuja was besieged by fans who paid to watch the fights.

Parents who came to watch their kids compete at the event were equally thrilled with what they saw.

For Maduka Okafor, parent of four-year-old Chikamsi Okafor, who won a gold medal in that category, the event was wonderful for the kids.

Maduka Okafor said: “There is no event like this anywhere and this presents a wonderful opportunity for many kids who want to experience competitions.

“The organization was excellent and even though there are many areas for improvement, this was a great start for the event.”

Event host and Chairman of FCT Taekwondo Association, Tony Anafulu, commended the collaborative efforts that made the event highly successful.

For Ahmadu Bello University of Zaria’s Danbaba Jamilu Ahmed, gold medallist in the -58kg category, the event was fantastic.

Ahmed said: “How I wish this kind of initiative started many years ago.

“It would have made me a much better competitor because of the experience.

“I really love forward to the next one in June.”

For CCSF’s Bukola Ogunnusi, who lost to fellow teammate, golden girl Elizabeth Anyanacho, in the finals, the event has improved her confidence.

Ogunnusi said: “Even though I lost in the finals, I am happy for the experience gained.

“That I got to the finals make me more confident and optimistic for the future.”

The grassroots sports development initiative was organized by the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation in partnership with the FCT Taekwondo Association.

